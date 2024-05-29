Photo Release



Cayetano lauds historic bronze win for Alas Pilipinas: “What a great achievement!” Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday congratulated the Alas Pilipinas Women’s National Volleyball Team for its historic bronze medal victory at the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenger Cup.

“Thank you Lord God for this sweet victory! For the whole team and everyone who supported them,” he said in a Facebook post at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila where the games were being held.

****

Facebook post link: https://www.facebook.com/alanpetercayetano/videos/asian-volleyball-bronze-medalistmedal-after-63-years-what-a-great-achievement-th/447094661248489/?rdid=sNNSt03vBoHsdBo4