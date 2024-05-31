Photo Release

May 31, 2024 Meeting with former SG prime minister: Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada joins President Marcos Jr, and the rest of the Philippine delegation attending the 21st International Institute for Strategic Studies Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore in meeting Singapore’s newest Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Friday, May 31, 2024. Estrada is attending the annual defense summit addressing regional security challenges and cooperation in his capacity as Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security. (Office of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/Ferdinand Tanaleon)