Photo Release

May 31, 2024 Light moment at 2024 Shangri-La Dialogue: Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada shares a light moment with President Marcos Jr., Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro (second from right) and National Security Adviser Eduardo Año (rightmost) before the scheduled meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the sidelines of the 21st Shangri-La Dialogue of the International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS), Friday, May 31, 2024. (photo courtesy of Presidential Communications Office)