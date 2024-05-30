Photo Release

June 1, 2024 May 30, 2024: Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero is congratulated by Senator Chris Coons on assuming the top leadership in the upper chamber. The Bicolano legislator received an invitation from US Ambassador to the Philippines, MaryKay Carlson, to attend last night’s dinner (May 30) at her residence in honor of the visiting American lawmaker. Alongside Senate President Escudero, Senator Loren Legarda was also in attendance. Their conversation revolved around shared values, strategic priorities, legislative leadership, and the strengthening of US-Philippines bilateral relations. (Reference: Office of Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero)