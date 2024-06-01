Photo Release

June 1, 2024 Ceremonial laying of buoys: Senator Cynthia Villar led the ceremonial laying of buoys at the premises of the Verde Island Passage (VIP,) the center of global marine biodiversity in Brgy. Solo Anilao in Mabini, Batangas on Saturday, June 1, 2024, in time of the transition from celebrating May as the Month of the Ocean towards the celebration of World Environment Day on June 5. Joining her during the event were Mabini Mayor Milo Villanueva, Asec Atty.Julius Yano DOT- Maritime Affairs ,Coast Guard Vice Admiral Rolando Lizor n. Punzalan jr, Acting Asst. Chief RMU4A -PMaj. Arnold Penales and environmental lawyer Atty. Antonio Oposa Jr. ***** Pinangunahan ni Senator Cynthia Villar ang ceremonial laying of buoys kung saan naroroon ang Verde Island Passage (VIP) ang sentro ng global marine biodiversity na matatagpuan sa Brgy. Solo Anilao sa Mabini, Batangas nitong Sabado, Hunyo 1, 2024, na naaangkop sa ng paglipat mula sa pagdiriwang ng Mayo bilang Buwan ng Karagatan patungo sa pagdiriwang ng World Environment Day sa Hunyo 5. Kasama niya sa kaganapan sina Mabini Mayor Milo Villanueva, Asec Atty.Julius Yano DOT- Maritime Affairs ,Coast Guard Vice Admiral Rolando Lizor n. Punzalan jr, Acting Asst. RMU4A- PMaj. Arnold Penales at environmental lawyer Atty. Antonio Oposa Jr.