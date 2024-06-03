Photo Release

June 3, 2024 SP Escudero congratulates Marcos in Shangri-La Dialogue: Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero congratulates President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. for his speech in Singapore asserting the country’s sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (WPS). During a media interview Monday, June 3, 2024, Escudero said Filipinos would be proud seeing Marcos delivering his keynote address at the 21st edition of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-La Dialogue. Marcos, in his speech, stood firm in protecting the country’s sovereign rights, adhering to the rules-based international order and to the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), describing WPS as the country’s lifeblood. Escudero, however, maintained that peaceful resolution through dialogue should be upheld to resolve the conflict. “In the end, the important thing is that we don’t give up sovereignty over those islands and oceans. But I still believe that the (conflict can be resolved) through dialogue and should not lead to a war between our country and China and other countries,” the Senate chief said in Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)