Photo Release

June 4, 2024 Delayed Registration of Birth Act: Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada explains to reporters during Tuesday’s Kapihan sa Senado, June 4, 2024, his newly-filed Senate Bill No. 2703, a measure seeking to strengthen the system of filing of delayed registration of birth in the country. Estrada’s “Delayed Registration of Birth Act” proposed to institutionalize the requirements and procedures for the delayed registration of birth. To ensure that the birth certificates accurately reflect a person’s identity, SB 2703 imposes stricter penalties for those who make false statements in late-registered birth certificates. These penalties include imprisonment ranging from six months to 12 years as well as fines of P100,000 to P250,000. (Office of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)