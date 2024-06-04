Photo Release

June 4, 2024 Jinggoy receives courtesy call from Japanese AEP: Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada receives a courtesy call Tuesday, June 4, 2024, from Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines, H.E. ENDO Kazuya. The new diplomatic head of mission of Japan to the Philippines pledged to enhance security and defense cooperation and expand as well the two countries’ relations in various areas, from economy to cultural and people-to-people exchanges. (Office of Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)