June 5, 2024 COVID-19 FLiRT in PH; Gatchalian presses need to create Center for Disease Control: Following the detection of the FLiRT variant of COVID-19 in the Philippines, Senator Win Gatchalian reiterated the need to create the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) under the Department of Health (DOH). Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN