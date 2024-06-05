Photo Release

June 5, 2024 Senate spouses: Senate spouses engage in casual conversation before their oathtaking as the new set of officers of the Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc. (SSFI) Wednesday, June 5, 2024. The SSFI is involved in socio-civic activities such as building homes for the elderly, conducting medical and dental missions, gift-giving and feeding programs for street children and the needy in marginalized communities and carrying-out relief operations during disasters, among others. Photo shows: SSFI president Love Marie “Heart” Ongpauco-Escudero, Issa Baraquel, chairperson, Committee on Youth & Women; Lani Cayetano, chairperson, Committee on Arts & Culture; Kristel Dela Rosa Estoesta in lieu of Nancy Dela Rosa, public relations officer; Marielle Padilla, public relations officer; Undersecretary Emmeline Villar, legal counsel and chairperson of the Committee on Environment; Rep. Lani Mercado Revilla, treasurer; Brian Poe-Llamanzares, in lieu of Teodoro Misael Llmanzares, assistant secretary and chairperson of the Committee on Finance and Logistics; Maricel Tulfo, secretary and chairperson of the Committee on Public Assistance; Special Envoy to the UAE for Trade and Investments Kathryn Yu-Pimentel, vice president and chairperson of the Committee on Social Events. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)