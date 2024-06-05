Photo Release

June 5, 2024 Prevent war with Phl as battleground: Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, expresses hope that both the Philippines and China would remain calm despite the escalation of conflict in the disputed West Philippine Sea (WPS). Escudero made the remark over the latest “offensive” move of the China Coast Guard allegedly seizing and dumping overboard food and other supplies meant for Filipino troops stationed at BRP Sierra Madre, a remote outpost in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal. “I hope our country won’t hit back. No one wants any kind of war to break out in our region, especially if the battleground is our country. Imminent war is another matter if that happens in our own land. I hope this heat will subside and the dialogue will still go through,” the Senate leader stressed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)