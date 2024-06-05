Photo Release

June 5, 2024 Senate Spouses Foundation names new officers: Love Marie “Heart” Ongpauco-Escudero was sworn in as the new president of the Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc. (SSFI) Wednesday, June 5, 2024. SSFI new set of officers include Issa Baraquel, chairperson, Committee on Youth & Women; Lani Cayetano, chairperson, Committee on Arts & Culture; Nancy Dela Rosa, public relations officer represented by Kristel Dela Rosa Estoesta; Marielle Padilla, public relations officer; DSWD Undersecretary Emmeline Villar, legal counsel and chairperson of the Committee on Environment; Rep. Lani Mercado Revilla, treasurer; Teodoro Misael Llmanzares represented by son Brian Poe-Llamanzares, assistant secretary and chairperson of the Committee on Finance and Logistics; Maricel Tulfo, secretary and chairperson of the Committee on Public Assistance; Special Envoy to the UAE for Trade and Investments Kathryn Yu-Pimentel, vice president and chairperson of the Committee on Social Events. The SSF is involved in socio-civic activities and other humanitarian projects targeting orphaned, abused and abandoned children, elderly members of the country and other marginalized members of society, including mentally challenged individuals, victims of calamities, war and disaster-stricken communities, among others. (Bibo Nueva Espana/Senate PRIB)