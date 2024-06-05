Photo Release

June 5, 2024 Executive session: Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros urges President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. to consider the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) as a national security threat and impose its total ban in the country. During Wednesday’s Kapihan sa Senado, June 5, 2024, Hontiveros said various topics were discussed during the executive session between the Senate panel and representatives from the National Security Council, Intelligence Service of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (ISAFP), Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC), among other government agencies. “Now, I am hoping that the National Security Council as a government body whose mandate is for national security, I hope they will bring it up to the President so that they can talk about the matter of POGO as a national security threat,” Hontiveros pointed out. “I am more confident that the cases that have been filed and may be filed by various government agencies will be serious and solid. The truth comes out not from Mayor Alice Guo's mouth but through intensive (committee) investigation and also through parallel investigations by government agencies,” she added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)