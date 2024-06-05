Photo Release



Cayetano to Alas Pilipinas: Remain persistent as individuals and as a team: Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Tuesday encouraged the Philippine women’s national volleyball team, Alas Pilipinas, to remain persistent not only in their individual capabilities but also as a cohesive unit in order to foster the Filipinos’ love for athletics.

“Whether your goal is to be a better person or a better player, if you have an advocacy for the whole sport, let’s work together,” Cayetano said at a thanksgiving dinner in the city of Taguig on June 4, 2024.

The senator, who is Chairman Emeritus of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), congratulated the entire team for their podium finish, marking the first time in 63 years that a Philippine team secured the bronze medal at the country’s hosting of the 2024 Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenger Cup.