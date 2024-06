Photo Release

June 5, 2024 Tolentino raises the need for clean water supply for residents affected by Kanlaon eruption: To ensure clean and potable water for residents affected by the recent eruption of Mt Kanlaon, Senate Majority Leader Francis ‘Tol’ Tolentino urges the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to coordinate with local water districts in the area. (FILE PHOTO)