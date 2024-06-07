Photo Release



Villar graces women's group: Sen. Cynthia Villar says women should embrace technological advancement to empower them to become leaders, innovators, and key decision makers in the country's digital economy. The senator was the Guest Speaker in the 19th Annual General Assembly of the Philippine Federation of Local Councils of Women (PFLCW) held at the Seda Hotel on June 6 (Thursday). After the event, the senator had a 'posterity shot' with the women leaders, and showed her ano po ito plaque due to her invaluable support to women empowerment.

*******

Ipinahayag ni Sen. Cynthia Villar na kailangang yakapin ng mga kababaihan ang ang technological advancement para palakasin sila upang maging lider, innovator at key decision makers sa digital economy ng bansa. Guest Speaker and senador sa 19th Annual General Assembly ng Philippine Federation of Local Councils of Women (PFLCW)na idinaos sa Seda Hotel noong June 6 (Huwebes). Nagpakuha rin ang senador ng 'posterity shot' kasama ang women leaders at ipinakita ang (ano po ito plaque dahil sa kanyang suporta sa women empowerment.