Photo Release



Escudero keynotes OSG's 123rd anniversary: Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero delivered the keynote address at the 123rd founding anniversary of the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) on Friday, June 7, held at the Grand Ballroom of Hotel Sofitel in Pasay City.

In his speech, Escudero emphasized the OSG's vital role in continuously delivering excellent legal services to the Republic of the Philippines, for the benefit of its citizens and the nation.

Furthermore, he extended an invitation to the OSG to actively participate in the legislative process by providing legal counsel on proposed laws currently being crafted in Congress. This collaboration ensures that these laws can withstand legal challenges, especially if they are questioned before the Supreme Court.

Also present during the celebration was First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos. (Reference: Office of Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero)