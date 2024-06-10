Photo Release

June 10, 2024 SP Chiz leads flag raising ceremony: Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero leads the flag raising ceremony on Monday, June 10, 2024, two days before the country celebrates its 126th Independence Day. In his inaugural address, Escudero said he made the rounds at Senate offices during his first weeks of assuming the top post to familiarize himself with the different offices of the institution and the needs and concerns of its employees, especially among the rank and file. The Senate chief also announced that the transfer of the Senate to the new building at the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City will be delayed, saying “much work has yet to be done.” Escudero also assured employees that his office will remain open for consultation and discussion on their concerns and needs. “As your Senate President, our office will remain open for communication and consultation, either directly with me or through our staff, so that any grievance or need will be addressed...” Escudero added in Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)