Photo Release

June 10, 2024 Senate need not recite ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ hymn, pledge: Senate President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero on Monday, June 10, 2024, says the memorandum issued by Malacañang requiring government workers to recite “Bagong Pilipinas” hymn and pledge is applicable only to the executive branch and does not automatically cover the Senate, the House of Representatives, the Supreme Court and other constitutional commissions. Escudero said the Senate follows the Flag and Heraldic Code of the Philippines under Republic Act No. 8491, which prescribes what should be recited in the flag ceremony. The Senate chief already asked the Senate secretariat to study Memorandum Circular No. 52 because there was no Senate when a similar pledge for the "Bagong Lipunan" hymn was required during the administration of the late President, Ferdinand Marcos Sr. Escudero, nevertheless, said there was nothing wrong if the Senate would use the hymn and pledge, which encourage hope, cooperation and progress. “This is not only a reminder to ourselves, it is also a reminder to government officials that these are the things our countrymen expect from us,” Escudero said in Filipino. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)