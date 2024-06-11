Photo Release

June 11, 2024 Villar maritime growth would facilitate job creation: Speaking during the Cruise Travel Tourism and Maritime Careers Convention 2024 organized by Expo Maritime Philippines 2024 at SMX Convention in Pasay City, Sen. Cynthia Villar highlights the significant key insights that can propel maritime tourism growth. She said this can be achieved through an increased tourist arrivals of cruise passengers. As a senator, she promises to push for legislations to help revitalize and boost our maritime industry. Villar together with the organizer and some government officials also lead the ribbon - cutting ceremony that signifies the opening of the convention. ***** Sa kanyang pahayag sa Cruise Travel Tourism and Maritime Careers Convention 2024 na inorganisa ng Expo Maritime Philippines 2024 sa SMX Convention sa Pasay City, itinampok ni Sen. Cynthia Villar ang mga pangunahing pananaw na magsusulong sa paglago ng ating maritime tourism. Aniya, makakamit natin ito sa pagtaas ng arrival ng cruise passengers. Bilang senador, nangako siyang isusulong ang mga legislation upang pasiglahin ang maritime industry. Kasama ang mga organizer at ibang government officials,pinanghunahan din ni Villar ang ribbon-cutting ceremony na naghudyat nang pagbubukas ng convention.