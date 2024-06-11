Photo Release



Bringing Philippines-Japan ties to even greater heights: Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero received the new Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines, His Excellency ENDO Kazuya, at the Senate Ceremonial Hall on Tuesday, 11 June 2024. Senate President Escudero and Ambassador Endo cited the robust and active friendship of the Philippines and Japan for more than sixty years.

Discussions centered on maximizing the benefits of the Philippines-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (PJEPA) by expanding the Japanese language training program to include not only Filipino healthcare workers but other skilled workers as well, who intend to work in Japan.

In terms of defense cooperation, Senate President Escudero is open to supporting the agreement to facilitate reciprocal visits and logistical support cooperation between Japan and the Philippines.

The Senate President also conveyed Philippines’ commitment to improving the country’s business and investment climate for foreign companies – including Japanese companies, and one of this is thru the passage of the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE MORE) Act. (Reference: Office of the International Relations and Protocol)