Photo Release

June 11, 2024 Hearing on public information efforts for Rice Tariffication Law: Sen. Robinhood Padilla presides over the Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform Subcommittee to discuss Senate Resolution Nos. 1028 and 1024 to look into government efforts to inform the public about the Rice Tariffication Law and policies that will support local farmers. "There is a need for the government to properly communicate the contents of and the changes brought about by the Rice Tariffication Law and the various government assistance available to our farmers that are mandated in various special laws to allow our farmers to adopt a sustainable livelihood approach as they await the amendment of the law,” Padilla stated in his resolution, which was one of the bases on Tuesday's hearing, June 11, 2024. (Arnel Salazar/Senate PRIB)