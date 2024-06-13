Photo Release



Senate spouses bring joy to Tahanang Mapagpala, Social Development Center: Senate Spouses Foundation Inc. (SSFI) President Ms. Heart Evangelista-Escudero and officers of the SSFI paid a surprise visit to the Tahanang Mapagpala and Social Development Center in Caloocan City to bring gifts to children and elderly on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The beneficiaries received bags containing food products, vitamins and food supplements, toiletries and other essentials during the gift-giving event. The Senate spouses also took time to hear the stories of Tahanang Mapagpala and Social Development Center residents and social workers, including their wishes and needs.

"Babalik at babalik din po kami dito para sa inyo, dahil hindi kayo nakakalimutan ng Senate Spouses Foundation," Evangelista-Escudero said.

Evangelista-Escudero was accompanied by Special Envoy to the United Arab Emirates Kathryna Yu-Pimentel, Ms. Maricel Tulfo, Cavite Rep. Lani Mercado-Revilla, DSWD USec. Emmeline Villar, Marielle Padilla, and Ms. Kristel Dela Rosa-Estoesta. Ms. Chesi Escudero, daughter of Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero, also joined the gift-giving activity.

The Tahanang Mapagpala in Caloocan City was built in 1997 through the initiative of the SSFI, a non-profit organization composed of the spouses of incumbent senators of the Philippines. (Joseph B. Vidal and Vanne Elaine Terrazola / Senate Social Media Unit)