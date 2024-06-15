Photo Release

June 15, 2024 Senator Tol tells Pinoy fishers to exercise precaution as they sail to WPS: On Saturday (June 15), the day China said it would start arresting and detaining fishermen for 60 days without trial when caught within its claimed territory that covers Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), Senate Majority Leader Francis “Tol” Tolentino told Filipino fisherfolk to exercise precautions as they sail to fish in their traditional fishing grounds. FILE PHOTO