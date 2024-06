Photo Release

June 18, 2024 Gatchalian asserts some raided POGOs are PAGCOR- licensed: Senator Win Gatchalian asserted that some Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), now referred to as Internet Gaming Licensees (IGLs), raided by authorities held valid licenses from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR). Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN