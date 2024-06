Photo Release

June 18, 2024 Tolentino asks DFA to seek IRC aid in delivering food supplies for PH soldiers in BRP Sierra Madre: Senate Majority Floor Leader Francis ‘Tol’ Tolentino on Tuesday wrote an official letter to Foreign Affairs Sec. Enrique Manalo asking the agency to seek the assistance of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) in delivering food supplies to Filipino soldiers stationed at the grounded BRP Sierra Madre at the Ayungin Shoal. FILE PHOTO