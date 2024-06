Photo Release



Tulfo holds site inspection at MRT3 Depot: Committee on Public Services Chairperson Raffy Tulfo visited MRT3 Depot in North Avenue, Quezon City yesterday (June 18) to inspect the controversial 48 unused Dalian trains purchased by the past administration.

The said sets of Dalian trains procured by the Philippine government to expand the operations of MRT remained unused due to unresolved incompatibility issues with the rail system.