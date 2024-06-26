Photo Release

June 26, 2024 Hontiveros orders subpoena vs Alice Guo: Sen. Risa Hontiveros orders the issuance of subpoena against suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Leal Guo Wednesday, June 25, 2024, after she failed to attend a Senate hearing on alleged human trafficking, cyber fraud operation and scamming activities. Hontiveros also ordered the issuance of subpoena against Guo Jian Zhong, Sheila Guo, Wesley Guo and other resource persons who failed to attend the public hearing. Hontiveros said she wanted Alice Guo to clarify a number of issues including the identity of two Alice Leal Guo, both born on July 12, 1986 in Tarlac. “Is it a coincidence that this National Bureau of Investigation clearance was applied for just a few days before the date of filing of the delayed registration of birth of the other Alice Leal Guo in Tarlac City? Or is this a case of stolen identity? Why does Guo Hua Ping need to steal the identity of Miss Alice Leal Guo when she already has a validly-issued investor’s visa that will allow her to stay here? Who is this girl whose name is Alice Leal Guo but doesn’t look like the Mayor. Where is she now?” Hontiveros asked. The lady senator said they had found another connection that is disturbing because it has to do with a massive investigation by the Senate during the last Congress and will release it at the right time. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)