Photo Release

June 26, 2024 Poe calls for POGO ban: Sen. Grace L. Poe reiterates her call to ban the operation of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) in the country. During Wednesday’s hearing, June 26, 2024, of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, Poe expressed her gratitude to Sen. Risa Hontiveros for a firm and unwavering resolve to fight POGOs. “I just want to say that it shows that there is corruption, and people in the government have been involved. There are talks about national security risk, but let's not divert the issue on what the POGO actually does,” Poe said in Filipino. “Today, I reiterate my call, together with our colleagues that have signed the resolution that has been proposed by Sen. Win Gatchalian. Please... we have to ban POGOs,” she stressed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)