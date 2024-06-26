Photo Release

June 26, 2024 Gov’t must hasten phasing out POGO: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito expresses belief that the government needs to hasten phasing out the operation of the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) due to the negative effects it has brought to the country. During Wednesday’s hearing, June 26, 2024, of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, Ejercito said the operation of POGOs in the country can also be compared to the aggressive presence and behavior of the Chinese in the West Philippine Sea. “The presence of the Chinese Coast Guard and militia in our seas and the operations of POGOs on our lands have only caused chaos and social disorder. These are failed attempts to tamper with the Filipino courage and spirit, but undeniably have already adversely affected our communities and fellow citizens,” Ejercito said. “The committee has uncovered and discovered not just the material facts and information to prove the involvement of Mayor Guo, but also the compelling and disturbing reasons that call for the government’s policy shift on POGO operations,” he added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)