Photo Release

June 26, 2024 Lapid denies POGO involvement: Sen. Lito Lapid, during Wednesday’s hearing of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, June 26, 2024, on the alleged criminal activities perpetuated by Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), denies any involvement in the operation of POGO in Porac, Pampanga. Lapid said he will resign as a senator if proven that he is part of POGO. The senator also denied the allegations of an unnamed vlogger that he owns the 10-hectare land where the POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga, is situated. He said he was a vice-governor of Pampanga for three years, a three-term governor, and in his fourth term as senator if he wins in the senatorial elections in 2025. “I will not allow my name to be ruined here,” Lapid said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)