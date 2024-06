Photo Release

June 27, 2024 Zamboanga del Sur graduation: Senate Majority Leader Francis Tolentino (2nd from right) joins Zamboanga del Sur Governor Victor Yu and Rep. Divine Yu at the graduation rites for Batch 2024 of the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Government College in Pagadian City. In his speech, Tolentino stressed to the graduates the value of nationalism amid tensions in the West Philippine Sea.