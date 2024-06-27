Photo Release



Senate, House OK proposed VAT on Non-resident Digital Service Providers Act: Sen. Win Gatchalian led the Senate Conference Committee Panel in the signing of the reconciled version of the proposed Value-added Tax (VAT) on Non-resident Digital Service Providers Act during the bicameral conference committee meeting, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Mandaluyong City.

The reconciled version of House Bill No. 4122 and Senate Bill No. 2528 seeks to impose 12-percent VAT on digital transactions on non-resident digital service providers such as Netflix, Disney, and HBO.

Aside from Gatchalian, present during the Bicameral Conference Committee meeting was Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III. The other members of the Senate Conference Committee Panel were Sens. Sonny Angara, Loren Legarda, and Pia Cayetano.

The members of the House Conference Committee Panel, on the other hand, are Rep. Joey Salceda (Chairperson), Rep. Midy N. Cua, Rep. Ernesto M. Dionisio, Jr., Rep. Rosanna “Ria” V. Vergara, Rep. Stella Luz A. Quimbo, Rep. Ray T. Reyes, Rep. Florida “Rida” P. Robes, Rep. Ambrosio C. Cruz, Jr., and Rep. Christopher V.P. De Venecia.

Both Chambers of Congress agreed on adding a provision stating that five percent of the incremental revenue from this measure shall be allocated to and used exclusively for the development of creative industries for five years. (Joseph Vidal / Senate Social Media Unit)