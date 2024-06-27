Photo Release

June 27, 2024 Upholding interchamber courtesy: Sen. Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa said he respects the House of Representatives in pursuing its probe on the Duterte administration's war against illegal drugs even as he was invited to testify in the hearings as former chief of the Philippine National Police. Speaking before members of the media Thursday, June 27, 2024, Dela Rosa said he does not wish to encroach on the lower chamber's proceedings. He, on the other hand, welcomed the investigation, thanking congressmen for showing to the international community that the Philippines' justice system works. "I don't want to be a precedent, as far as violating the time-honored and institutionally-enshrined tradition of the legislature on interparliamentary or interchamber courtesy," Dela Rosa said. (Adrian Luciano/Senate Social Media Unit)