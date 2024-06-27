Photo Release

June 27, 2024 Empowering the women of Puerto Princesa: Senator Pia Cayetano visits Puerto Princesa City today and meets with mothers, barangay health workers, and senior citizens in Palawan. In her speech, she underscored the importance of supporting and empowering mothers, who traditionally serve as the primary care providers of their families. She also encouraged the residents to cherish and preserve their province’s stunning natural resources. Cayetano ended her speech by stating that the most valuable treasure of Palawan are its people.