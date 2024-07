Photo Release

June 30, 2024 Tolentino sees ROTC Games producing future leaders in sports, military service, other professions: At the conclusion of the Mindanao leg of the Philippine Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) Games, Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino says he sees future leaders emerging from the ranks of cadet-athletes in the field of sports, military service, and other professions.