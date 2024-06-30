Photo Release



"Fun Run para kay Tatay": More than 1000 fathers from different barangays in Las Pinas City joined the fun run organized by Villar Foundation.

Sen. Cynthia A, Villar acknowledged the hard work of a father to give his family a decent and comfortable life. She was joined in the event to celebrate Fathe's Day by her daughter, House Deputy Minority Leader Camille Villar.

******

Mahigit sa 1000 ama mula sa mga barangay sa Las Pinas City ang lumahok sa fun run na inorganisa ng Villar Foundation.

Kinilala ni Sen. Cynthia A, Villar ang pagsisikap ng mga ama pata mabigyan ang kanilang pamilya ng isang disente at komportableng buhay. Lumahok din sa pagdiriwang ng Fathers' Day si House Deputy Minority Leader Camille Villar.