Photo Release

July 1, 2024 El Nido, Palawan: On Friday (June 28), Sen. Pia S. Cayetano met with members of the women’s sector of El Nido, Palawan, where she praised the mothers for their tireless dedication to their families as both caregivers and providers. She also shared her inspiration in the fight for universal health care and strengthening the country’s health system: her father’s battle with liver cancer, and her son’s experience with Trisomy 13.