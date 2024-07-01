Photo Release



Villars Host Post- Fathers' Day celebration: AMID a vibrant atmosphere, more than 2,000 fathers from Las Pinas City's 20 barangays joined the fun run sponsored by the Villar Foundation led by Senator Cynthia Villar and House Deputy Speaker Camille Villar.

The post-Fathers' Day celebration in the city was filled with so much fun as fathers, in high spirits, tried to beat each other to finish the 2.2-kilometer run.

The event for our hardworking and loving father, dubbed as "Las Piñas Fun Run for Father (Para kay Tatay)," was held in the Villar Island Las Piñas-Bacoor.