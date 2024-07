Photo Release

July 1, 2024 Tolentino hails inclusion of hurdlers Tolentino and Hoffman to Team PH: Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino welcomes the imminent inclusion of Filipino hurdlers in the Paris Olympics. He also calls on the public to support Filipino athletes still fighting for a Olympic berth, including the Gilas Pilipinas Men's Basketball Team. (Profile photo)