Photo Release



Fair and equal opportunity for promotion: Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero led the signing of a policy order aimed at guaranteeing fair and equal opportunities for promotion among Senate employees Monday, July 1, 2024.

According to Escudero, the main purpose of the Senate Secretariat Merit Selection and Promotion Plan (SSMSPP) is to strengthen merit, fitness, seniority, and the concept of next-in-rank in the Senate.

The SSMSPP will establish a clear and standardized selection process, ensuring that every Senate personnel has a fair and equal opportunity for promotion.

The signing was witnessed by officials of the Senate headed by Sec. Renato N. Bantug Jr. and the Samahan ng Empleyadong Nagkakaisa sa Adhikain at Demokratikong Organisasyon (S.E.N.A.D.O.) led by Rosel Eugenio. (Joseph Vidal/Senate Social Media Unit)