Photo Release

July 1, 2024 New Senate Building (NSB): Senator Alan Peter Cayetano shares a glimpse of the documents and briefers submitted by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) ahead of Wednesday's hearing on the new Senate Building (NSB). In a Facebook update on Monday, July 1, 2024, Cayetano, the Senate Committee on Accounts chair wrote that he “will be busy reading” these documents to prepare for the upcoming hearing about the project. This follows after the senator set a deadline to DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan last Friday to submit and give the committee time to review the materials thoroughly before the hearing on Wednesday, July 3.

Ipinakita ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang natanggap na mga dokumento at briefer mula sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) bago ang itinakdang pagdinig sa Miyerkules tungkol sa New Senate Building (NSB). Sa kanyang Facebook post nitong Lunes, ibinahagi ni Cayetano, na Chair ng Senate Committee on Accounts, na masusi niyang babasahin at pag-aaralan ang mga dokumento bilang paghahanda sa pagdinig. Ito ay matapos bigyan ng deadline ng komite si DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan na isumite ang mga dokumento upang mabigyan sila ng sapat na panahon para suriin ang mga materyales bago ang pagdinig sa Miyerkules, July 3. **** Facebook link post: https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1091087345707899&id=100044199320970&rdid=O0O4cGXv50F0v7hr