Photo Release

July 2, 2024 Gatchalian urges Guo Hua Ping a.k.a. Alice Guo to unmask POGO kingpins: Senator Win Gatchalian has called on Guo Hua Ping, also known as Alice Guo, to cooperate with authorities and reveal crucial information about the activities and key players of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), now termed as Internet Gaming Licensees (IGLs), involved in nefarious activities. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN