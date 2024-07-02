Photo Release

July 2, 2024 Binay supports Angara as DepEd head: Sen. Nancy Binay expresses her full support for Sen. Sonny Angara’s appointment as the new Department of Education (DepEd) secretary. During Tuesday’s press briefing at the Senate, July 2, 2024, Binay highlighted the senator’s competency and qualification, saying Angara is the best person fitted for the job as education head. “There is really a need to strengthen our curriculum which can be seen as a reflection in the results of the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA) that we have a lack of creative thinking when it comes to solving particularly math and science problems,” said Binay when asked about what Angara should prioritize among the problems in education sector. “We still have a problem with the lack of classrooms and how the private and public schools are complementary,” she added. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)