Villar joins anti-bullying campaign of a parents group: Without bullying, Sen. Cynthia A. Villar said the potential of children to become engaged and responsible citizens will be strengthened. Speaking during the Grand Launching of the United Concerned Parents Advocacy Group of the Philippines at the Villar Coliseum in Las Pinas, the senator also noted that the absence of bullying will lead to a healthy environment in communities and schools.

Villar, lumahok sa anti-bullying campaign ng parents group: Kung walang bullying, naniniwala si Sen. Cynthia A. Villar na lalakas ang potential ng mga bata para maging responsableng mamamayan. Sa kanyang pananalita sa Grand Launching ng United Concerned Parents Advocacy Group of the Philippines sa Villar Coliseum sa Las Pinas, iginiit ng senador na magkakaroon ng malusog na kapaligiran ang isang komunidad o paaralan kapag walang bullying.