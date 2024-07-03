Photo Release

July 3, 2024 The New Senate Building project review: Sen. Alan Peter S. Cayetano presides over the Committee on Accounts hearing to review the new Senate building project in a bid to have a clear completion date, cost and design, and understand the process in which the design revisions are developed and approved. During Wednesday’s hearing, July 3, 2024, Cayetano enumerated the following questions for the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to explain: What is the original cost of the building as determined by the Detailed Architectural and Engineering Design (DAED) plans?; how much has been paid to date?; how much is pending evaluation?; what is the total cost of the works to complete the building in additional to the DAED cost?; what is the original construction duration from approval of DAED to complete the building?; how many days are we delayed from the original timeline?; what is the status of the revised DAED plans?; what is the cost of such delay in terms of extension of time charges?; can you explain the process in which the design revisions (RDAED) are developed and approved?; what is the total percentage of completion of the whole building to date? The DPWH has been in charge to implement the construction of new Senate building that started on March 18, 2019. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)