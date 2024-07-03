Photo Release

July 3, 2024 Padilla seeks clarification on issues about New Senate Building: Sen. Robinhood Padilla wants to be clarified on the issues surrounding the new Senate building project as he expresses his gratitude to Sen. Alan Peter S. Cayetano for holding the hearing as a chairperson of the Committee on Accounts. During Wednesday’s hearing, July 3, 2024, Padilla said he wanted to have an answer so that the people would know about the issue of the new Senate building construction project that has been suffering a delay. “I would like to be clarified about this because as a new senator, something like this is necessary. Just like what Sen. Cayetano had said, the people should know about this,” Padilla pointed out. The committee invited the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), as in charge in implementing the project, to shed light on the issue. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)