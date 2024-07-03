Photo Release

July 3, 2024 New Senate Building (NSB): The Senate Committee on Accounts conducted a public hearing to review the construction of the New Senate Building (NSB) on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, seeking answers from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) about the project’s plans, costs, and projected completion date. “We aim for the best quality at minimal cost—a symbol of the people's voice and democracy. No one said na may anomalya, nagulat lang kami sa presyo and that’s why we’re reviewing this,” said Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, Chair of the Senate Committee on Accounts. ***** Nagsagawa ng pagdinig ang Senate Committee on Accounts tungkol sa pagsusuri ng pagtatayo ng New Senate Building o NSB nitong Miyerkules, July 3, 2024. Humingi ng klaripikasyon ang komite sa Department of Public Works and Highways o DPWH tungkol sa mga plano, gastos, at ang target na completion date ng proyekto. “We aim for the best quality at minimal cost—a symbol of the people's voice and democracy. No one said na may anomalya, nagulat lang kami sa presyo and that’s why we’re reviewing this,” ani ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano, Chair ng Senate Committee on Accounts.###