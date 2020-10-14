Manifestation of Support: JIL Church Anniversary Senator Ronald 'Bato' Dela Rosa

Passionate love for God. Love and compassion for others. Integrity. Faithfulness. Excellence.

Mr. President, these are the core values of the Jesus Is Lord (JIL) Church, and for forty- two years they have remained steadfast in upholding these values. They have never wavered in their commitment to bringing everyone closer to God. What began in 1978 as a bible study of only 15 students from PUP, has expanded to a worldwide constituency of more than a million members.

And the JIL Church does not stop with merely providing spiritual formation, Mr. President. Led by the passionate and charismatic Bro. Eddie Villanueva, the Church has been active in providing help and assistance in socio-civic activities, as well as in times of calamities.

One program worthy of note is their I-Care Children Feeding Program, which has definitely helped to feed many of our hungry children, especially in these trying times, made worse by the pandemic.

It is precisely for these reasons that I manifest my support for the adoption of the Proposed Senate Resolutions recognizing and congratulating Jesus is Lord Church for

Celebrating its 42nd Founding Anniversary on October 25, 2020. Thank you, Mr. President.