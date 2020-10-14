Dispatch from Crame No. 943:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima On Paolo Duterte's Election as House Chair of the Committee on Accounts

The weeks-long tussle for House speakership was only a proxy charade between two Dutertes, father and daughter. And as soon as the dust settled, another Duterte, the son, has esconced himself in the House as Chair of the Committee on Accounts, in charge of the chamber's internal budget.

The writing on the wall is clear - 2022.

Hindi naman sila masyadong obvious, 'no? Imamaniobra ang House at gagamitin ang pondo para sa personal na ambisyon nila. Konting delicadeza naman diyan!

If anything, this family exemplifies insatiable greed for power with their predatory behavior.